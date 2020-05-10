Crystal Marie Parker
Crystal Marie Parker, 34, passed away, Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Born in Cherry Point, NC she is the daughter of Michael Parker, Sr. and Nancy Joyce. Crystal lived life to the fullest.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelsey Wagner; a brother, Michael Parker, Jr.;

and a sister, Faith Parker. She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and nephews.

Services will be private at a later date. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
he was one of the sweetest loving person Ive ever know she had a big Heart . She loved every one.
Nancy joyce
Mother
