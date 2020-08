Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Emmanuel Cooper 39 was born October 8, 1980. He is proceeded in death by his mother Phyllis Cooper and father Ronald Wooten. He is survived by two sisters and two sons. Viewing August 1 for public 2-5pm and funeral August 2 at 2pm. Both will be held at Nicholson Cummings. Followed by interment- Memorial Gardens.



