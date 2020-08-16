Curtis L. Willoughby, Sr. (Curtbug) passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. He was born to the late Charles Willoughby, Sr., and Willie B. Willoughby. He served in the military. Curtis worked for Norfolk Community and Lake Taylor Hospital as an electrician. He then worked for the City of Norfolk as a Journeyman Maintenance Electrician and retire. He went to school and study for his master electricity engineer degree. He also worked for the City of Virginia Beach as a maintenance Engineer Electrical I. Curtis would have retired in 2021. He leaves behind his wife Valerie Tonsall Willoughby; two children; three stepchildren; five grandchildren; one great grand baby; three sisters and three brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.



A funeral service will be held 1:30pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel, with a viewing on Tuesday, August 18, from 2pm-6pm.



