Curtis L. Willoughby Sr.
Curtis L. Willoughby, Sr. (Curtbug) passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. He was born to the late Charles Willoughby, Sr., and Willie B. Willoughby. He served in the military. Curtis worked for Norfolk Community and Lake Taylor Hospital as an electrician. He then worked for the City of Norfolk as a Journeyman Maintenance Electrician and retire. He went to school and study for his master electricity engineer degree. He also worked for the City of Virginia Beach as a maintenance Engineer Electrical I. Curtis would have retired in 2021. He leaves behind his wife Valerie Tonsall Willoughby; two children; three stepchildren; five grandchildren; one great grand baby; three sisters and three brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held 1:30pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel, with a viewing on Tuesday, August 18, from 2pm-6pm.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
August 15, 2020
Curtis, we are really going to miss you as a neighbor and friend. We valued your friendship and you were always willing to help. We have known you as a neighbor for over 20 years. Mike & I always appreciated you and Val. Your passing was a true shock to us and we were saddened. Val, we are truly lifting you and the family up in prayer. May God’s comfort and blessing surround you. Sending our love!
Michael Riley & Cathy Johnson (neighbors)
Cathy Hubbard Johnson
Neighbor
