PORTSMOUTH- Curtis Lee Edwards, Jr., 91, died May 4, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his wife, Jean S. Edwards; parents, Curtis L. and Elsie Mae Edwards; sisters, Doris Gordon and Margaret Pugh; and granddaughter, Emily Edwards. Curtis was the retired owner of Edwards Electric Company. He was an elder and deacon of Simonsdale Presbyterian Church and a Navy veteran of WWII.Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Armstrong and husband Tom, and Kathy Naylor and husband Jerry; two sons, Stephen B. Edwards and wife Diane, and David A. Edwards and wife Donna; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his caregivers, Al Ward and Debra Holley. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 AM in Simonsdale Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Martha Mitchell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday from 7-9 PM. Contributions may be made to Simonsdale Presbyterian Church Building Fund. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019