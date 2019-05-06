The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Lee Edwards Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Curtis Lee Edwards Jr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Curtis Lee Edwards, Jr., 91, died May 4, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his wife, Jean S. Edwards; parents, Curtis L. and Elsie Mae Edwards; sisters, Doris Gordon and Margaret Pugh; and granddaughter, Emily Edwards. Curtis was the retired owner of Edwards Electric Company. He was an elder and deacon of Simonsdale Presbyterian Church and a Navy veteran of WWII.Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Armstrong and husband Tom, and Kathy Naylor and husband Jerry; two sons, Stephen B. Edwards and wife Diane, and David A. Edwards and wife Donna; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his caregivers, Al Ward and Debra Holley. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 AM in Simonsdale Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Martha Mitchell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Tuesday from 7-9 PM. Contributions may be made to Simonsdale Presbyterian Church Building Fund. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now