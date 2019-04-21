Home

Guy Curtis Luck, 58, passed away peacefully April 15th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.Curtis or â€œCollision Curtisâ€ as he was known by his family, friends and the art community loved art, going to the beach and being with those he loved. Curtis will always be remembered as a loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
