Curtis R. Harrington
1938 - 2020
PORTSMOUTH - Curtis Ronnie Harrington, 82, of the 100 block of Yorkshire Rd. passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in his home. He was born on April 30, 1938 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Curtis and Thelma Harrington. After retiring as Chief Warrant Officer from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service, Curtis retired as a production specialist from the Catawba Nuclear Power Plant in York County, SC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy J. Harrington.

He is survived by three daughters, Debi Hope and husband Larry, Cheryl Jones and husband Chip and Kim Hatchett; two sons, Rusty Harrington and wife Angel and Brent Harrington; two sisters, Pat Kitchens and Cindy Johnston; a brother, Mike Harrington; eleven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6 - 7 PM. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis, OH.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ohio Valley Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
