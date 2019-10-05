The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1317 Gust Ln
Chesapeake, VA
Curtisteen McLain


1941 - 2019
Curtisteen McLain Obituary
78, Devoted wife and mother, was called home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Survivors include: her loving husband of 58 years, Louis D. McLain; daughters Patricia McLain Scott (Edward Scott); Barbara McLain Johnson (Frank C .Johnson); son Louis Christopher McLain (Pamela McLain); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 godchildren; 5 sisters; 1 Aunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake, on October 6th from 2pm to 5pm.

A celebration of her life will be held on October 7, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1317 Gust Ln, Chesapeake, VA 23323, Chesapeake, VA at 11am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019
