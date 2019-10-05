|
78, Devoted wife and mother, was called home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Survivors include: her loving husband of 58 years, Louis D. McLain; daughters Patricia McLain Scott (Edward Scott); Barbara McLain Johnson (Frank C .Johnson); son Louis Christopher McLain (Pamela McLain); 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 godchildren; 5 sisters; 1 Aunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services 1248 N. George Washington Hwy. Chesapeake, on October 6th from 2pm to 5pm.
A celebration of her life will be held on October 7, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1317 Gust Ln, Chesapeake, VA 23323, Chesapeake, VA at 11am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019