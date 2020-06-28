Curtistine Mabry

Mabry, Curtistine, (72). Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Yolanda, sons David and Christopher and she was predeceased by her beloved husband David. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Curtistine's name to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 28, 2020.