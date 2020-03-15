The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deep Creek U.M.C.
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
t Deep Creek U.M.C.

CWO4 Paul D. P. O'Leary (Ret.) USCG

CWO4 Paul D. P. O'Leary (Ret.) USCG
Paul Dennis Patrick O'Leary, 73, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 8, 2020.

Born in Massachusetts, he was the son to the late William and Ellie O'Leary. He retired honorably as a CWO4 from the U. S. Coast Guard and is a member of Deep Creek United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Kelly O'Leary. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Linda A. O'Leary; daughter, Coleen Stout; son, Patrick O'Leary and wife, Laura; three grandchildren, Chayse Stout, Liam O'Leary, and Cori Riggott-O'Leary; brother, Ronald O'Leary and wife, Gloria; sister-in-law, Jodie LeRoux; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Deep Creek U.M.C. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. The memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Deep Creek U.M.C. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
