|
|
Cynthia Lynne Hall, age 61, of Big Rock, TN, passed away, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born July 31, 1957 in Everette, Washington, daughter of the late Robert Fraser Smith and Claudia Bishop Smith Gary. Cynthia was a self-employed care giver, she cared for others of all ages, especially children with special needs. In her spare time, Cynthia enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lauren Martin and brother, Jeffrey Smith. Survivors include her son, Daniel Loeffler, Big Rock, TN, daughter, Cristina Martin, Chesapeake, VA, sister, Joanna Parrott, Santa Cruz, CA, and grandchildren, Cierra Martin and Summer Hoffman.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019