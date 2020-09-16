Cindy, 67, went to her heavenly home on Sept. 13, 2020. Cindy was born in Columbus, Ohio. She was first employed as a Registered Nurse at Portsmouth General Hospital and later as a school nurse at Manor High School.
Cindy was predeceased by her parents, Patricia S. Clark and Robert B. Clark Sr. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Davis; daughter, Kristin L. Hill and husband, Brian; brother, Robert B. Clark, Jr. and wife, Pam; sister, Laura S. Clark and her grandchildren, Madison and Dylan.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday Sept. 19th at 12:00 noon at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association
and LifeNet Health. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Loving Funeral Home.