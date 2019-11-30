The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
(434) 822-0550
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA 24541
Cynthia Carter Kirkland Obituary
Cynthia Carter Kirkland passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019. Cindy was born November 10, 1947 in Danville, VA. Cindy was a graduate of George Washington High School, received her Associates and Bachelors degrees from Averett University, and her Masters from Old Dominion University.

She spent her entire professional career dedicated to working in social services. in Danville, VA, Cumberland County NC Social Service, DSS in Virginia Beach, VA, and as Director of Social Services in Lynchburg, VA.

She is survived by her son Alex Kirkland and grandson Jake Kirkland of Grosse Pointe Park, MI; her daughter Anna Kirkland of Greenville, SC; her sisters Susan Carter and Billie Wyatt and brother Jim Wyatt of Danville, VA; and nephew Trey Yeatts and family of Richmond, VA.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd at 2 PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior, at Norris Funeral Services and Crematory's West End Chapel at 511 Church Ave., Danville, VA 24541.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Cindy's life with a donation to either The at Heart.org or your local children's cancer charity.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
