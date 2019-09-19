The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Cynthia Diane Kennett


1959 - 2019
Cynthia Diane Kennett Obituary
Cynthia Diane Kennett, 60, passed away on September 18, 2019.

Cindy graduated from Kempsville High School, Class of 1977. She served as an Accounts Manager with Beskin Divers Insurance Company for 30 years and enjoyed kayaking, glamping and hiking.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Michael J. Dimmick.

Survivors include her loving husband Captain Jerry Kennett, her mother Shirley Dimmick, 2 brothers Daniel B. Dimmick and wife Donna, Robert M. Dimmick and wife Shelly, 2 nephews Wyatt and Sheldon Dimmick and her best friends Bella and Sammie.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 4:00 p.m. at Smith & Williams Funeral Home Kempsville Chapel.

Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 19, 2019
