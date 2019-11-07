The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
2820 Galberry Road
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Diane Person Thompson


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Diane Person Thompson Obituary
Cynthia Diane Thompson (Person) 63, was born on September 27, 1956 and fell asleep on November 1, 2019. She was born to the late Oliver and Calton Person. She was joined in matrimony to her love, Mervin Thompson Jr., and they married in 1978. To that union, three sons were born whom she loved so much. She soon became an avid serious student of the Bible. In 1983 she dedicated her life to serving Jehovah God. She took that dedication seriously and helped everyone she came in contact with by showing them how to benefit themselves by doing things God's way. She also put in over 25 years of service working at Sentara Healthcare.

Cynthia is most remembered for her zeal for the Bible, love for her family, bright smile, sense of humor, and patience with everyone.

Cynthia is predeceased in death by both parents, her brother Oliver Person Jr., and sister Beatrice Hobbs. She leaves to cherish her husband Mervin Thompson Jr., three sons, Shawn Thompson (Michelle), Marchello Thompson (Claudette), and Brandon Thompson (Tanieka). Five brothers: Anthony Person (Juanita), Johnny Person, Chucky Person, Oliver Tatem (Tomica), and Kim Tatem. Four sisters: Gloria Mundy, Betty Smith (Les), Karen Person, and Patricia Johnson (Elliott). Six grandchildren: Desmond, Brandon, Mahki, Z'eariyah, N'Talya, and King. A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2820 Galberry Road, Chesapeake on Saturday, November 9, 2019Â  at 12pm.Â Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -