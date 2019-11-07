|
|
Cynthia Diane Thompson (Person) 63, was born on September 27, 1956 and fell asleep on November 1, 2019. She was born to the late Oliver and Calton Person. She was joined in matrimony to her love, Mervin Thompson Jr., and they married in 1978. To that union, three sons were born whom she loved so much. She soon became an avid serious student of the Bible. In 1983 she dedicated her life to serving Jehovah God. She took that dedication seriously and helped everyone she came in contact with by showing them how to benefit themselves by doing things God's way. She also put in over 25 years of service working at Sentara Healthcare.
Cynthia is most remembered for her zeal for the Bible, love for her family, bright smile, sense of humor, and patience with everyone.
Cynthia is predeceased in death by both parents, her brother Oliver Person Jr., and sister Beatrice Hobbs. She leaves to cherish her husband Mervin Thompson Jr., three sons, Shawn Thompson (Michelle), Marchello Thompson (Claudette), and Brandon Thompson (Tanieka). Five brothers: Anthony Person (Juanita), Johnny Person, Chucky Person, Oliver Tatem (Tomica), and Kim Tatem. Four sisters: Gloria Mundy, Betty Smith (Les), Karen Person, and Patricia Johnson (Elliott). Six grandchildren: Desmond, Brandon, Mahki, Z'eariyah, N'Talya, and King. A host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2820 Galberry Road, Chesapeake on Saturday, November 9, 2019Â at 12pm.Â Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home, Chesapeake is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 7, 2019