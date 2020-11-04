1/
Cynthia J. Heath
1961 - 2020
Cynthia Jane Phillips Heath, age 59, of 720 Jefferson Avenue, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, November 2, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia.

She was born March 24, 1961 in Norfolk County, Virginia to the late Mercer Eugene Phillips and Zelda Mae Gentry Phillips. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a retired employee of Portsmouth Public School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her husband John; a daughter, Zelda Nichole Heath of Clifton Forge; three sons, Johnathan E. Heath of Virginia Beach, David M. Heath of South Korea and John L. Heath and wife Tracie of Northern Virginia; three sisters; five brothers; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, National Headquarters, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
(540) 862-4157
