Cynthia Jo Mullaney, 71 of Norfolk, died February 16, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was raised there and Ridley Park, PA, living in Virginia Beach, and the surrounding area for most of the past 33 years with five years in San Antonio, TX.
Cynthia was a graduate of Ridley Park High School, class of 1966, earned a BA from West Chester Univ. in 1984 and a Master's in Communication from Regent Univ. in 1989. She was employed by USAA (2002-2014) as a customer service rep and also worked for the United Way of South Hampton Roads, Philadelphia Phillies, Insurance Co. of North America and was sole proprietor of multiple small businesses.
Cynthia was an active member of Big House Church in Norfolk, New Life Church in VA Beach and Narberth Presbyterian Church in PA. She was a true follower of Jesus Christ, very compassionate and helpful to others.
Predeceased by parents, William A. "Bing" and Shirley Minshall Hewlings; and brother, William Robert "Robi" Hewlings.
Survived by brothers, David W. (Linda Thiel) and Jeffrey M. Hewlings (Barbara); nieces, Dana Miller, Emily and Leah Hewlings; nephews, Bill Miller (Joy), Justin (Michelle) and Aaron Hewlings (Naomi); grandnephew, Jackson Bing Hewlings; aunt, Dorothy Oronzio; and many loving cousins.
Christian Memorial Service: 2-4 PM Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at Big House Church, 1420 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517. Cynthia requested that all who attend bring a can of food for the church pantry. Burial: Private (Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big House Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 25, 2020