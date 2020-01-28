|
Mrs. Cynthia Lawson Otte, 91, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 concluding a rich and full life. On August 29, 1928, Alma Branch Patrick gave birth to her second born child, Cynthia West Patrick. Her father, Albert Woodfin Patrick, was a hardworking partner in the family business, Patrick's Hardware Store. Cinny - a lifelong Hamptonian - was a member of Hampton Baptist Church since childhood. She was married in that church, her children were baptized in that church, and she was a deacon, a life-deacon, and a long-time Sunday School teacher, as well as serving on various committees over the years, including chairperson of the committee that renovated the stained glass windows of the church. After graduating from Hampton High School (1945), she would go on to graduate from the Westhampton College of the University of Richmond (1949), and engaged in studies at the Union Theological Seminary of New York City. Shortly after graduating, on July 27, 1949, she married the first love of her life, Jack A. Lawson, and the two embarked on his journey to become a surgeon. The couple would return to Hampton in 1958 with two children, Jay and Branch, and in the following years would add West and Cindy at their 1325 Chesapeake Ave. residence. Their return reengaged them in the Patrick and the Lawson clans. As all can attest, Cinny was all about her family, be it the Lawsons, the Patricks, and later, the Ottes. She grew up in a family that got together every Sunday for lunch and she instilled her deep love of family in each one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After an intense illness on February 4, 1994, Jack passed away. Cinny grieved, but went on living with courage and strength, and would marry the second love of her life, Dr. Ray Charles Otte on June 14, 1996, upon which the family again expanded - not only did the two become one, but the two families became one. Her great heart easily embraced all in her new adventure. Over the years, the family said, "Goodbye" to her dear parents and brothers. Cinny was an avid golfer, a master gardener, a bridge-player, but most of all just enjoyed being with people. Her steady strength and wisdom graced many from all walks of life.
Mrs. Otte is survived by her husband of 24 years, Dr. Ray Charles Otte; her children, Mrs. Cynthia Lawson Pivik (Keith) of McLean, VA, Dr. Healy West Lawson (Mary Kay) of Cary, NC, Mr. Branch Patrick Lawson (Bonnie) of Suffolk, VA, and Rev. Jack A. Lawson, Jr. (Claudia) of Carrollton, VA; her step-children, Mrs. Beth Tyree (David), Mr. Charles Otte (Christina), Dr. Robert Otte (Jane); ten grand-children, Jack Lawson, III, Brenden Lawson, Caroline Dean, Ashley Tuite, Patrick Lawson, Jack Lawson, Amory Lawson, Chris Pivik, Allie Pivik, and Will Pivik; five step-grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; her sister, Melissa Lerner and husband, Louis; her sister-in-law, Sue Patrick and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Hampton Baptist Church. In accordance with her wishes, Cynthia's grandchildren will participate in and preside over the memorial service. Burial will precede the memorial service and will be for family members only at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in the form of contributions to the Hampton Baptist Church, 40 King's Way, Hampton, VA 23669. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 28, 2020