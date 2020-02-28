Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Back Bay Christian Assembly
Cynthia Leigh "Cyndi" Ellis


1977 - 2020
Cynthia Leigh "Cyndi" Ellis Obituary
b. Mar 13, 1977 in Clinton, Iowa. Was called Home Feb 21, 2020, in Bradenton, FL. Where she lost her battle to a MRSA infection.

Cyndi was full of life & had an incredible zest for the beach and everything outdoors. She was always seeking God, finding fellowship wherever she was. She's never met a stranger. You always knew when she was around she always exuded this lively energy. She was humble and down to earth. Her spirit was wild and free. Her smile and laughter were infectious. She will be greatly missed by all that she touched. She is remembered to us as our angel 313.

Predeceased by Stepfather, John Broms. She is survived by: Mother, Marsha Broms; Father; Paul Huseman; Grandparents, Gilbert and Sharon Leslie; Sons James Huseman (Bateman), Austin Ellis, Nicholas Lomele. Siblings; Theresa Krzewinski, Alison Grimstead (Chris), Jill Miller (Dane), Mary Beth Etherton (Mike), Tim Broms, Mike Broms (Heather); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Celebration of Life Service will be held at Back Bay Christian Assembly March 1 at 2pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020
