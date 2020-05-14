Cynthia Macko, 66, formerly of Bellaire, Ohio and Greenville, Pennsylvania died on May 8 2020 at Chesapeake General Hospital in Chesapeake, VA. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Clara (Kerry) Martin in Bellaire, Ohio.
Cynthia loved home improvements of any kind, especially painting. She had a great sense of design, balance and color. Cynthia also loved children, from her younger days of being a Brownie leader to her later years when she invited all the neighbor children over to color, craft and have snacks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Kerry Martin and Jimmy Lee Martin. Cynthia is survived by her husband, William Robblee whom she married on August 6, 2005. In addition she is survived by her son, Andrew Macko of Pittsburgh, PA, her daughter, Melissa Macko, her grandchildren, Cody Macko and Daniel Macko, all of Greenville, PA.
A private committal service will be held at Davis Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory 441, 37th street Bellaire, Ohio 43906.
Memorial contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity by going to "TMCFunding.com".
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.