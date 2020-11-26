Passed away on November 23, 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 14, 2020. She was rushed to VBG ER on Friday, November 20 and battled throughout the weekend.
Cindy loved her family, she loved taking care of and decorating her beautiful home. If she could, she would've spent every day at the beach in the sun. She loved to bike but became obsessed with yoga and meditation as she and her loving husband Louis Strom lived in Nicaragua soon after he retired. Her life revolved around her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Louis Strom. Her children, Joy Thompson, Samantha Strom, Denielle Batts and Louie Strom, Jr. She had seven grandsons, Cody, Gunner, Nash, Grayson, Weston, Jordan, Wyatt and one Granddaughter, Kennedy.
A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel by Rabbi Israel Zoberman. Online condolence may be made to www.hdoliver.com