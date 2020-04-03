|
Cynthia "Chi" Mendoza, 68, of Virginia Beach, peacefully passed away March 27, 2020, at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
A native of Lucena City, Philippines, Cynthia studied nursing at Quezon Memorial Hospital and obtained her Bachelor's degree at Manila Central University. She came to the United States in 1973 and became a nurse at Leigh Memorial Hospital (now Sentara Leigh Hospital), where she was known as "Minnie" and worked for over 35 years. Even in her retirement, she continued to volunteer at the same hospital, greeting visitors at the information desk. She was an active member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark. She loved to travel, especially on cruise liners, which allowed her to visit new cities and cultures. She continued her passion of ballroom dancing, which she started with her late husband, Fidel. Her other hobbies included cooking, hot yoga, and most of all shopping. Her vibrant personality, sense of style, generosity, and caring nature will be missed by so many.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fidel Mendoza and her mother, Sarah G. Casaol. She is survived by her loving son, Dennis; her father, Bienvenido Casaol and wife, Nina; her brother, Bienvenido "Ben" Casaol and wife, Beth; her half-brother, Anthony Casaol and wife, Houng; and nephews, Jesse, Richie, and Enrico of Sydney Australia.
Details for a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sentara COVID-19 Community Relief Fund at The Sentara Foundation - Hampton Roads. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020