On Friday September 27, 2019, the Lord called home the soul of his child, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, Cynthia Michelle Cornick. Cynthia was born September 12, 1954 in Virginia Beach, Virginia to the late James and Mary Hunter. Cynthia leaves to cherish her fondest memories, her husband Anthony Cornick. Two children: Latavia Cornick and Marcus Cornick .Viewing on October 3, 2019 Community Funeral Home from 5:00pm-7:00pm, Funeral Service: Friday, October 4, 2019, Morning Star Baptist Church, at11:00am
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019