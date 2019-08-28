|
Cynthia Ruth Powell, 61 passed on Friday August 23, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with Lung Cancer and COPD. She was a native of Norfolk and the daughter of the late James Oliver Powell and Ruth Irma Barnes Powell. She was the wife of Paul R. Riddick. Cynthia was a graduate of Lake Taylor High School Class of 1975 and attended Old Dominion University. At the time of her death she was the Human Resources Director of the Planning Council. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Julian Powell-Riddick and her brother Rodney O. Powell as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Riddick Funeral Service from 2-6pm Aug 31 and her funeral will be conducted on Sept 1 1pm at Grace Episcopal Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cynthia's favorite charity, the United Way.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019