Mrs. Dagmar J. Bussey, 82, loving wife, mother and friend to all who knew her, passed away on October 27, 2020 in the comfort of her home and in the presence of her family whom she loved dearly. Born January 23, 1938 in Mainz, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Elizabeth Mueller Scheidemantel. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by the love of her life, Bobby B. Bussey, to whom she was married for more than 40 years, and a son, Bobby J. Bussey. Mrs. Bussey was a lover of art rendering many paintings throughout her life. She also enjoyed antiques and was the owner and operator of Bussey's antiques. She and Bobby enjoyed dancing with the many couples that they met across the years and friends from Ford Motor Company where Bobby worked for many years.
Mrs. Bussey is survived by her son, Mark W. Bussey of Chesapeake and a brother, Peter Scheidemantel of Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home 653 Cedar Rd Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are encouraged to visit www.omanfh.com
to share memories and offer words of condolence.