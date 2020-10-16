Dahline Nadine Hilton, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on August 23, 1941 in Norfolk, Virginia. She is predeceased by her parents, Vellow and Loma Garrison and three sisters, Velloma, Mozelle and Avalon. She is survived by her brother Lane and sister Jo, two children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Dahline grew up with her four sisters and one little brother in Norfolk. Their family home was always full of family and friends; Dahline's childhood was spent playing at Norfolk City Park ice skating, listening to music, lots of dancing and hanging out with friends who became life long friends. She graduated from Maury High School, has fond memories of high school days hanging out at Doumars after football games and on the weekends. After graduation, she married and started a family. She has a daughter and a son. She loved being a "momma", just loved her family. Dahline enjoyed crabbing and fishing with her momma and two children in the summer months at the "old Rudees Inlet". Her favorite was going shopping especially with her sisters around Christmas. She loved "Christmas" listening to Elvis Presley always. Her love for animals was from her parents for they loved all animals. She loved her beach days "sun bathing" with friends.
Dahline faced many challenges in her life. She lived in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The past eight years were not good with dementia then breast and lymph node cancer. Dahline spent her last few years with her daughter, her husband and their four children, two dogs and three cats in Virginia Beach.
She showed courage, faith and grace with her illness. She will be missed every day and always remembered for her great love of family, dear friends and all animals.
A graveside service will be held at our family plot at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, Virginia, 23505 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.. Flowers can be sent to Cremation Society of Virginia, 5265 Providence Road, Ste 104, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com
