Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Daisy Aretta Smith Lassiter Obituary
Daisy Aretta Smith Lassiter

Daisy Aretta Smith Lassiter, 82, passed away June 13, 2019. She was born in Eure, NC the daughter of the late Ernest Riddick Smith and Emily Catherine Greene Smith. She was predeceased by her siblings, Rev. Cecil Smith and Oneil Williams.Daisy was a member of Wilroy Baptist Church and the Naomi Sunday School Class. Daisy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charlie E. Lassiter; daughter and son-in-law, Emily L. Gayheart (Ricky); sons and daughters-in-law, C. Michael Lassiter (Sharon), W. Dale Lassiter (Veronica); grandchildren and their spouses, Amber L. Harrell (Ronnie), Christopher A. Lassiter (Mariko), Justin D. Lassiter (Chelsea), Tyler C. Gayheart, Olivia N. Lassiter, Rebecca B. Gayheart; great grandchildren, Trinity and Naomi; sister-in-law, Lois Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Rawls and Rev. Carter Dey officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to Wilroy Baptist Church, 306 Williams Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 15, 2019
