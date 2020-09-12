Daisy Corprew

101, passed away on Sept 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories to her cousin- Edward Randall and Vernon Randall, both of Portsmouth, her niece- Jean Watson -Jeffery of Va Beach, and Sanyaki Calloway of California, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Daisy's services are scheduled for Sat Sept. 12 at 1pm in Zion Bethel United Church of Christ. A viewing will be held on Friday form 4 - 7 pm in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home for the procession to the church



