Daisy Corprew
101, passed away on Sept 3, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories to her cousin- Edward Randall and Vernon Randall, both of Portsmouth, her niece- Jean Watson -Jeffery of Va Beach, and Sanyaki Calloway of California, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Daisy's services are scheduled for Sat Sept. 12 at 1pm in Zion Bethel United Church of Christ. A viewing will be held on Friday form 4 - 7 pm in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home for the procession to the church

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
01:00 PM
Zion Bethel United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
