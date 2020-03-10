The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-4144
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Buckhorn Baptist Church
Como, NC
Daisy Dell Howell

Daisy Dell Howell Obituary
Como, NC - Daisy Dell Winstead Howell, 87, widow of Earl Howell, passed away March 7, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Henry B. Winstead and Della Lee Brannon Winstead and was also predeceased by a brother Ray Winstead. She was a graduate of Maury High School and a former employee of Sears &Roebuck. Mrs. Howell was a member of Buckhorn Baptist Church and it's WMU and was a former poll volunteer in Como.

Left to cherish her memory are two daughters Judy Miller (Norman) and Teresa Geer (Ron) , two sons Johnie Owens and Robert Owens (Jill) , ten grandchildren; Kathy, Michael, Caitlin, Harrison, Jordan, Emily, Shelby, Matt, Bobby and Ashley and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday March13, 2020 at Buckhorn Baptist Church, Como, NC with Pastor Jan Dickens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM in Wright Funeral Home, Franklin and suggests memorial donations be made to Buckhorn Baptist Church, P.O. Box 67, Como, NC 27818.

www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2020
