Daisy L. Boyd
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daisy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daisy Louisa Jens Boyd, age 94, of 5152 McKinney Hollow Road, Eagle Rock, Virginia, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia.

She was born on August 28, 1925 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Karl T. and Louise Tichler Jens. She was a retired registered nurse for Norfolk General Hospital and the widow of the late Dr. William Everett Boyd, Sr. She was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Rockbridge Baths, and a former deacon of Royster Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed gardening and time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eric F. Jens and Karl T. Jens, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Leigh Boyd Moore and husband Lee of Richmond; her son, Dr. William E. "Bill" Boyd, Jr. and wife Lorri of Clifton Forge; five grandchildren, Kevin T. Boyd, Melanie Ann Boyd, Andrew Everett Boyd, Adrianna Moore, and Sam Moore; four great-grandchildren, Jace Boyd, Zoe Boyd, Daisy Maria Boyd and Riley Boyd; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated and there are no services planned. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
(540) 862-4157
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved