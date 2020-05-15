Daisy Louisa Jens Boyd, age 94, of 5152 McKinney Hollow Road, Eagle Rock, Virginia, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia.
She was born on August 28, 1925 in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Karl T. and Louise Tichler Jens. She was a retired registered nurse for Norfolk General Hospital and the widow of the late Dr. William Everett Boyd, Sr. She was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Rockbridge Baths, and a former deacon of Royster Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. She enjoyed gardening and time with her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eric F. Jens and Karl T. Jens, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Leigh Boyd Moore and husband Lee of Richmond; her son, Dr. William E. "Bill" Boyd, Jr. and wife Lorri of Clifton Forge; five grandchildren, Kevin T. Boyd, Melanie Ann Boyd, Andrew Everett Boyd, Adrianna Moore, and Sam Moore; four great-grandchildren, Jace Boyd, Zoe Boyd, Daisy Maria Boyd and Riley Boyd; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated and there are no services planned. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 15, 2020.