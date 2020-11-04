Daisy Miller DeCoudres, 87, died peacefully on October 11, 2020. She was born December 22, 1932 and grew up in the small town of Tower City in the Pennsylvania mountains. She had an inquisitive and active mind and excelled in science graduating valedictorian of her high school class and serving as editor of her school paper. At a time when few students of her high school and even fewer women attended college, she received a full scholarship to attend Temple University by winning an essay contest sponsored by the American Legion. After receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology she was employed as a research assistant in the antibiotic department of Merck Sharp & Dohme. Later in life after raising two children, she had a second career as a chemistry teacher at First Colonial High School.
She met her husband Dr. Murray C. Miller, Jr. when he noticed that she scored higher than him on a biochemistry exam. They moved from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach where Murray practiced psychiatry and their children attended Norfolk Academy. Unfortunately, Murray died young at age 54. Years later Daisy had a second happy marriage with widowed engineer Robert DeCoudres with whom she enjoyed travelling the world and boating on the Chesapeake Bay and Intracoastal Waterway. She also was predeceased by her mother Grace Shiley and brothers Francis Nuss and Richard Nuss. She is survived by her son Dr. James R. Miller and his wife Siobhan of Virginia Beach, son Murray C. Miller III of Cologne, Germany, as well as grandchildren Eva, Wyatt, Sean, and Anna.
Daisy valued education and loved learning, travel, and adventure. She learned to scuba dive in Okinawa when Murray was stationed there with the Air Force. She dove with her sons on the reefs of Little Cayman when she was well into her 60s. When she was nearly 70 she went spelunking and helped map uncharted caves. She was a horticulturalist and environmentalist. She shared a passion for raising orchids with both of her husbands and won many awards from the Tidewater Orchid Society for flowers that bloomed in her greenhouses. She was a valued volunteer at the Marine Science Museum and active with the Lynnhaven River Now Pearl Homes project.
A memorial service will be held at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Ln, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 on November 7th at 5:30PM with a reception following at the family's home. Flowers may be sent to the family's home or donations made in Daisy's honor to Lynnhaven River Now https://www.lynnhavenrivernow.org/donate/
