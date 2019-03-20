|
Dale Allen Draper, 76, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 18, 2019.Born in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late Arthur and Janet Draper. He was also predeceased by his brother, Arthur F. Draper, Jr. Dale retired after more than 35 years as a Director/Accountant for the Department of the Navy. Dale enjoyed being on the water, golfing and riding his Harley Davidson. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lisa; children, Lora Chatham, Christine Cordell (Ken), Chris Draper (Ashley); grandchildren, Lily, Brooke, Casey (Cora) and Easton; great-grandchildren, Henry and Lucille; a sister, Ann Marie Draper; a sister-in-law, Linda Townsend (Bill); and a brother-in-law, Bill Wellner (Elaine). Daleâ€™s life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, or to a . Friends are invited to send condolences and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019