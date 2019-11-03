|
Dale Craig, 87, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 1, 2019.
Born in Portland, Indiana he was the son of the late Roy Lester Craig and Martha Etta Craig. He was also predeceased by his wife, Barbara Jean Craig. Mr. Craig was retired from the U.S. Navy after 26 years of service.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Cindy Gosman and husband Eddie, Rindy Ballance and husband George; grandchildren, Eddie and wife Amanda, Christie and husband Todd, Joe and wife Stacey, and Kyle and wife Jenny; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Darian, Tyler, Gabe, Gabby, Savannah, Ethan, Abby, Lana, Molly Jean, Olivia, Joey, Anna and Mila. He was also awaiting the arrival of his 15th great-grandchild, Eli! He is also survived by his siblings, Arlene Franklin, John Craig and Steve Craig.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Rev. Gib Hale will officiate. The interment, with Military Honors will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019