Dale Douglas Stocks, Sr. of Chesapeake, Virginia passed away peacefully at home, April 26, 2020.



On April 14, 1950, Dale was born in Baltimore, Maryland and was the son of the late Wiley Douglas Stocks. Dale moved to Virginia Beach as a toddler and remained a Virginian for the rest of his life. He was a graduate of Princess Anne High School, class of 1968. As a young infantry Marine, Dale heroically served the country he loved in the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained there.



Upon his return to civilian life, Dale pursued several careers from serving as a U. S. postman, selling insurance for Pilot Life Insurance Company, working for C&P Telephone Co., and working his way to supervisor at Cox Cable, all while pursuing his love of old trains and toys. Dale started repairing trains in a small room addition to his home and in 1989 founded Dale's Train Station located on Poplar Hall Drive in Norfolk, Virginia. For more than 40 years, Dale was a successful entrepreneur and local business owner and was widely known and respected along the East Coast and throughout the country for his expertise in toy trains and collectibles. As an auctioneer, Dale held auctions locally and for many years conducted them for the Train Collectors Association in York, Pennsylvania. He was a member of multiple clubs and organizations that encouraged his hobby and passion for toys and trains.



Dale will be forever loved and missed by his wife Gloria; his best friend and daughter Tammy and her husband Bryan Salek; his son Dale Stocks, Jr., and his wife Kelly; his stepchildren Dorothy, Evan and Zachary; daughter Renee, and, of course, all of his amazing local and far-flung family and friends too numerous to mention.



Dale was not just a collector of unique things but unique friends as he never met a stranger and loved people. Out of his business, he grew an incredible tribe of much-loved friends each of whom meant a great deal to him throughout his life. He will be remembered for his love of a good story or prank; his impish smile, humor and easy laugh; his appreciation for whiskey; his tireless work ethic and his deep dedication to his family and friends.



A private service is planned for October 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm. at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Norfolk, Virginia.



