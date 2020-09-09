V. Dale Doughtie Lane, 85, of Rock Creek Dr. passed away September 7, 2020. Dale was born in Whitakers, NC to the late James Edward and Margaret Parker Doughtie. She was a faithful member of Indian River Baptist Church from 1957 to the present, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Youth Director. Dale received her masters degree from the College of William and Mary. She was a teacher for many years and later Guidance Director at Indian River High School retiring after 38 years of service.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Daniel Lane; sons, Scott Daniel Lane and Mark E. Lane and his wife, Tammy Pratt Lane; granddaughters, Tori, Madison, Mackenzie Lane and their mother, Candace Lane; grandsons, Phillip and Matthew Lane; and her sister, LaRue Johnston and Kitty Etheridge. She was predeceased by her brother, Gene Doughtie who had retired from the Airforce and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1- 8 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate her life will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. Mask will be required to enter the building and there will be limited seating in the chapel. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.