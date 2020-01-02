|
Dale Irene Wells, 73, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on December 20, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 33 years, Ronald E. Wells, Sr. She was predeceased by her mother, Frances June Barlow Sandlin. She is also survived by her father, Jesse O. Sandlin; children, Sharon Raymo, Patti Reid (Loren), Ronald E. Wells, Jr. (Barbara), Wendy Wells Boyd (Brandon); three sisters, Joyce Byrum (Bruce), Margaret "Peggy" Bull, Jo White; one brother, Jesse "Jay" Sandlin (Betty); grandchildren, Ryan (Jennifer), Landon, Jeremy and Colby; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews; and numerous beloved friends.
Dale worked for the NCIS Fraud Unit for 31 years where she received multiple awards for outstanding service during her tenure. She was a graduate of North Syracuse Central High School, NY, class of '64. She continued her education to develop expert administrative skills to excel in her job. Dale was also proficient in sign language; she used these skills often to communicate with her relatives and to assist the deaf.
Dale was the pillar of her family, she loved her family time and meticulously planned the family gatherings, and she especially loved the annual outer banks vacations for over 25 years. Anyone that knew Dale knows how much she loved to sit on the edge of the ocean with her family and have the waves wash up on her feet or sit on a porch and watch the storms roll in. Dale loved traveling with her husband, family and friends on their many trips from the Carolina's to the Caribbean. She was active in the Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing with her Bunco group. Dale was the ultimate caregiver for her family and friends who always put the needs of others before her own.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel in Virginia Beach, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 2, 2020