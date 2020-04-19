|
|
LCDR Dale Richard Lilly, USN (Retired)
Dale R. Lilly, age 73, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away the morning of April 14, 2020.
He was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania on September 7, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Judy L. Lilly, two daughters - Kimberly A. Lilly (Sean Siler) and Wendy Lilly Bosher (John) - six grandchildren - Brittney L. Bosher (Samm Scott), Savannah H. Lambeth (Alex), Gabrielle F. Gilbert, Brooke L. Bosher, Sydney A. Siler, and Drew Bosher - two sisters - Cynthia L. Weinhold and Beth A. Burch (Greg).
He was predeceased by his parents John R. and Doris J. Lilly, and his brother Albert C. Lilly.
Dale graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1968 with a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduating, he was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. Dale said he never worked a day in his life. He loved flying and was able to enjoy his passion as a Naval Aviator during his entire military career. He retired in 1989. He spent his golden years enjoying being a Father and Grandpa (or Pocca, a nickname given to him by his grandchildren).
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the . A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020