Dale Barco, 59, of Portsmouth passed away February 9, 2019. He worked for Dominion Terminal Associates as a machine operator for 13 and a half years.Dale is survived by his wife Stephanie Barco; one daughter, Joyce Barco; three sons, Dale Lankford, Wendell Barco (Pac Man) and Clevon Barco and a favorite pet, Sasha Barco.Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be 11am Saturday at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019