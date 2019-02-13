Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
J. T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel
1248 N George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA
Dale Barco, 59, of Portsmouth passed away February 9, 2019. He worked for Dominion Terminal Associates as a machine operator for 13 and a half years.Dale is survived by his wife Stephanie Barco; one daughter, Joyce Barco; three sons, Dale Lankford, Wendell Barco (Pac Man) and Clevon Barco and a favorite pet, Sasha Barco.Visitation will be held from 4-7pm Friday at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be 11am Saturday at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel. Condolences can be offered at www.jtffs.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019
