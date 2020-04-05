Home

Dale T. Blankenship


1961 - 2020
Dale T. Blankenship Obituary
CHESAPEAKE - Dale Thomas Blankenship, 59, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1961 in Bethesda, MD to the late William and Ellen Blankenship.

He is survived by his son, Vincent T. Blankenship (Idania); a sister, Donna Rice; three brothers, David, Dennis (Stephanie) and Donald Blankenship (Angie); and a grandson, Noah.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020
