CHESAPEAKE - Dale Thomas Blankenship, 59, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on March 7, 1961 in Bethesda, MD to the late William and Ellen Blankenship.
He is survived by his son, Vincent T. Blankenship (Idania); a sister, Donna Rice; three brothers, David, Dennis (Stephanie) and Donald Blankenship (Angie); and a grandson, Noah.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 5, 2020