Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Dallas R. â€œLukieâ€ Turner, Sr., 86, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 20, 2019.

Born in North Carolina, he was the son of the late Moody and Edna Turner. He retired as General Foreman from Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth. He attended Temple Baptist Church and was an avid fisherman.

Dallas was preceded in death by his son, Dallas R. Turner, Jr. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Linda Jo Adams Turner; daughter, Amy D. Anderson of Portsmouth; four sons, Tony L. Turner and wife, Christina, of Tennessee, Bill G. Adams of Virginia Beach, Timothy M. Adams of Chesapeake, and Gregory L. Adams of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Matt, Derek, Ashley, Samantha, Brandi, and Angie; three great-grandchildren and two dogs, Foxy and Roxy.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 25, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
