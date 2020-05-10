Damon C. Willie, (48) passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He attended Green Run High School where he was 1st chair for the snare drum in band, played varsity baseball and graduated in 1990. He also attended Norfolk State University. Damon served as a Family Service Counselor with SCI for over 15 years. He loved and had a great passion for assisting and serving others in their times of need and bereavement. He loved his family and his work. He gravitated to music naturally as a young child and later became the drummer for the Sons of Joy band at the United House of Prayer For All People, another great joy in his life. He will truly be missed by all who were blessed to know him.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Annette Willie of Va. Beach, VA; father, Lee Willie, Sr. (Deceased); 3 daughters, Heaven Hodge of East Orange, NJ; Brandi Carter of Va. Beach, VA and Aliyah Matthews of Washington, DC; 3 sisters, Gayle Willie Robinson, Linda Holmes (Timothy) and Maria Teresa Willie of Va. Beach, VA; 1 brother, Lee Willie, Jr. (Crystal) of Columbia, SC; 1 granddaughter, Majesty Jones of Va. Beach, Va; 8 nieces, 6 nephews, 2 god children, Trenton Willie and Jayden Richardson, and a host of family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12 to 5pm at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd. Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.