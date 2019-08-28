|
Dan Shain, 72, of Virginia Beach passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, after his long, brave battle with Parkinson's.
Dan met Debbie, the love of his life, and they married in 1999. Dan served as the shelter supervisor of VOA/Lighthouse Center for 24 years. He is loved and respected in the community for his commitment of helping others. Dan worked by his wife's side serving the homeless.
Dan loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music, especially Bob Dylan and other 60's artists. He was such a selfless, kindhearted, and caring man. He was such an amazing husband, father, and "Poppy". He will be deeply missed and his memory will be cherished by all of us.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Deborah Maloney-Shain; children Danny, Tommy, Gretchen and Kerry; and grandchildren Tanner, Emily, Donovan and Julian.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Dan on Friday, August 30th at 11:00am, at Ascension Catholic Church, 4853 Princess Anne Rd, Va Beach, followed by a reception at the home where Debbie and Dan were married.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 28, 2019