Dana Rae Powell Stiening, age 71 of Portsmouth, Virginia passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by love.



Dana was a 1965 graduate of the former Lock Haven High School and had attended Lower Bucks County Vo-Tech School in Fairless Hill, PA where she obtained her LPN license in 1966.



Dana was united in marriage, June 29, 1974 in Lock Haven to her husband, Kirby K. Stiening. Dana was confirmed at St. Johnâ€™s Lutheran Church in Lock Haven and was a member of the First Lutheran Church-Norfolk.



Surviving in addition to her husband, Kirby is a son, Jon Thomas Stiening of Blanchard, PA., a daughter, Beth Ann Bowman, of Powhatan Virginia, a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Stiening of Blanchard, PA. Also, two sisters, Sandra K. Rinella of Lock Haven and Mary Jo Sorgan of Lock Haven; a brother William F. Powell of Castanea, PA, Chloe, her Shih tzu Habanese fur baby.



Dana was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Guy F. and Mary E. Grimm Powell and her maternal grandparents, Wollie and Florence Walizer Shearer.



A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA.



The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorials in Danaâ€™s name can be made to the Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters, 601 Childrenâ€™s Lane, Norfolk, VA. 23507. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary