1/1
Dana V. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Valentine Harris, 65, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Louise Harris; daughter, Tara Elizabeth Harris; son, Donald Warren Harris; parents, Nancy and Warren Harris; sister, Laura Marie Barry; brother, Matthew Gilbert Harris; grandsons, Philip Paul Parnham IV, Landyn Travis Parnham, Donald Warren Harris II, Killian James Harris, and extended family.

A private service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved