Dana Valentine Harris, 65, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Louise Harris; daughter, Tara Elizabeth Harris; son, Donald Warren Harris; parents, Nancy and Warren Harris; sister, Laura Marie Barry; brother, Matthew Gilbert Harris; grandsons, Philip Paul Parnham IV, Landyn Travis Parnham, Donald Warren Harris II, Killian James Harris, and extended family.
A private service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com