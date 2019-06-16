Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fleet Reserve Association
357 Edwin Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Dean Owens


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Dean Owens Obituary
Daniel Dean Owens

Mr. Daniel Dean â€œDannyâ€ Owens of Virginia Beach passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia after a prolonged illness. Danny was born August 16, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia. He had a ready smile and loved bowling, swimming, listening to music, watching Lifetime TV, spending time with friends and working at Special Persons Mailing. He is survived by a sister, Deborah Smith of Texas and a brother, Kenneth Owens of Tennessee. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Lee and Doris (Leatherwood) Owens and brother Jeff Owens. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Helen Hinton, who was by his bedside until the end. In lieu of flowers and focusing on Dannyâ€™s job, memorial donations can be made to Special Persons Mailing in Dannyâ€™s name by visiting www.tmcfunding.com or via mail to 4716 Tulip Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. A celebration of Dannyâ€™s life will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Fleet Reserve Association, 357 Edwin Drive in Virginia Beach from 11am to 1 pm. Internment will be private. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com to leave condolences for Dannyâ€™s family.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.