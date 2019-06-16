Daniel Dean Owens



Mr. Daniel Dean â€œDannyâ€ Owens of Virginia Beach passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia after a prolonged illness. Danny was born August 16, 1957 in Norfolk, Virginia. He had a ready smile and loved bowling, swimming, listening to music, watching Lifetime TV, spending time with friends and working at Special Persons Mailing. He is survived by a sister, Deborah Smith of Texas and a brother, Kenneth Owens of Tennessee. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Lee and Doris (Leatherwood) Owens and brother Jeff Owens. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Helen Hinton, who was by his bedside until the end. In lieu of flowers and focusing on Dannyâ€™s job, memorial donations can be made to Special Persons Mailing in Dannyâ€™s name by visiting www.tmcfunding.com or via mail to 4716 Tulip Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. A celebration of Dannyâ€™s life will be held on June 29, 2019 at the Fleet Reserve Association, 357 Edwin Drive in Virginia Beach from 11am to 1 pm. Internment will be private. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com to leave condolences for Dannyâ€™s family.



