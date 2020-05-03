Daniel Edward Donovan, 84, of Moyock, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020. His loving wife and children were there to see him off, for his last and final voyage.
He was born in Billerica, Massachusetts on May 17, 1935 and was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and one granddaughter, Marissa Joyner Scheiner.
Danny's survivors include his loving wife of 61+ years, Lillian and their three children;
Darlene Joyner (Hudson), & their children, Courtney Grimes, Lauren Hamilton (Travis and their son, Chase), and Matthew Joyner (Rachel).
Deanne Pulliam (Mark), & their daughter Karly Pulliam and her son, Austin.
Sean D. Donovan (Glenda), & their children, Brian Donovan, and Denny Brown (Trina and their children, Cody and Aiden).
He is also survived by his wonderful sister, Chrissy Kelly of Seabrook, New Hampshire.
Danny joined the Navy and served his country with honor for 23 years. He entered Civil Service and served his country's Navy for another 20 years. His love for his wife "Lilliana" (as he affectionately called her) has been an inspiration to his family and to all that have ever been fortunate enough to know the two of them. His 2nd love was for the sea and that too, has passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was a very proud man and we take comfort in the fact that he was proud of each and every one of us.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Harmony at Oakbrook, in Chesapeake, for taking such excellent care of our father and for making it possible to be with him at the end of his life. The Covid-19 virus made daily visits impossible, but your staff went to extreme measures to insure everyone's safety.
We also have to thank the incredible staff of Intrepid Home and Hospice Care. They just ROCK! They not only cared for our father, they cared for his loved ones as well.
Darlene's words, in one of her messages, exemplifies his place in all of our lives:
"I give prayers of thanks for my Blessings of a loving, helpful, wise, supportive and patient father, who was genuinely present and intentionally shared his life with me".
No truer words could be said and Dad Blessed us all in the exact same way.
There will be a remembrance of Danny's life, later this summer. Please leave your contact information in the online guestbook, if you would like to join in the celebration.
