Daniel F. Anglim Jr.
1929 - 2020
Daniel F. Anglim Jr., born February 25, 1929 died on November 4, 2020. Dan was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. He married Theresa (Terry) M. Anglim on May 19, 1951 and together they had eight children and were together for sixty-three (63) years before the love of his life passed away on April 6, 2015. Surviving Dan and Terry are Kathy Anglim Anstine and Kevin of Lyndhurst, Va., Children and Grandchildren of Linda Owen who predeceased Dan and Terry, Danny Anglim of Norfolk, Va., Mary Anglim Morgan of Norfolk, Va., Sue Anglim of Virginia Beach, Va., Jim and Debbie Anglim of Chesapeake, Va., Tom and Kim Anglim of Washington, NC, and Lori Anglim of Cape Charles, Va.

Dan's career of serving others began upon his graduation from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point, New York. Dan entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 and retired as a Captain in the U.S. Navy in June 1979. His service in the U.S. Navy included operational activities during the Korean War, Operations Officer aboard the USS Aldebaran and the USS Dyess. He then was assigned to the Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla Six in Charleston, S.C. After attending the Naval War College, he was assigned as Executive Officer of the USS Bigelow (DD-942). Other assignments include the Officer-in-Charge of the Atlantic Command Detachment, Naval Command Systems Support Activity in Norfolk, Va. and Captain of the USS Johnston (DD-821). He was then assigned to the staff of CINCLANTFLT followed by his appointment as Chief of Staff to Commander Amphibious Group TWO aboard the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and then Chief of Staff of the Operational Test and Evaluation Force. His final duty station was Commander Fleet Composite Operational Readiness Group TWO (FLTCORGRU-2) in Little Creek, Norfolk, Va.

Following his retirement Dan continued to serve the people of Virginia by teaching at Norfolk Catholic High School, as an executive placement officer, and serving those in need through his and Terry's work with Sacred Heart Church. Upon moving to Suffolk, Virginia, Dan and Terry began attending St. Mary's Church and serving the community by volunteering their time with Habitat for Humanity and other community based organizations. Dan and Terry leave a legacy of life, family and love through their children, 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

The life of Daniel F. Anglim, Jr. will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 P.M in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA 23434. The Funeral Home requests that anyone wishing to attend wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers the family request you support a local charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 8, 2020
Love and prayers for your family!
Cindy Hill
Family
November 8, 2020
Cindy l hill
November 7, 2020
I had the privilege of serving on board the USS JOHNSTON while Captain Anglim was in command. He was a superb captain and had the respect and admiration of the entire crew. So very sorry to hear of his passing. May he forever rest in peace.
Donald Dickison
Served In Military Together
