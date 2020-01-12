|
Daniel Francis Nimershiem, born Feb. 18, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Opal (Clark) and Francis Nimersheim, died Jan. 8, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital surrounded by his family.
A Vietnam veteran, Dan retired from the Navy after 23 years of service. He completed his college degree at Old Dominion University in 1981 and taught at Christ the King School. Generous and charitable, he was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk and volunteered for Norfolk Catholic Worker and NEST, feeding and sheltering the homeless. Kind and quiet, his favorite hobbies were reading, building scale models, and, of course, assembling photo albums.
Dan was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Ellen. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Nimershiem and husband Wendell Ressler of Lancaster, PA, Matthew Nimershiem and wife Linda of Norfolk, and Anne Lynch and husband Matthew of Darnestown, MD; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Horsley, and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Butch Nimersheim and Bonnie Tursany.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11a.m. on Jan. 18, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10am. Private burial will be alongside his wife at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Ellen Nimershiem Memorial Scholarship at Catholic High School, Virginia Beach, or to any local charity that supports the less fortunate.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Norfolk Chapel, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020