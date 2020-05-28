Daniel Francis Kenny, Jr., 76, passed away May 21, 2020 in Virginia Beach VA. Dan was born June 8, 1943 in Oak Park, IL to the late Daniel Francis Kenny Sr. and Mary Phyllis Kenny.
Dan completed over 20 years of Naval service in various aviation duties and commands, that took him around the world. Duty stations included VR-56 at NAS Norfolk VA, NAS Jacksonville FL and NAS Memphis, TN. After retiring in 1992 he started his second career as an electrician working for Smith and Keene Electrical for 20 years.
Left to cherish his memory is Dan's lifelong partner and love of his life Letty Malenda; two sisters Phyllis Dorosz-McArdle of North Port FL, and Mary Kenny of Mexico Beach FL. He will be deeply missed by those who called him Pop and Pop-Pop, Deborah Malenda and Michael Malenda and many loving family, friends and neighbors.
A celebration of Dan Kenny's life will be held at a later date when it's safe to move about in public again. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 28, 2020.