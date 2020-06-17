Daniel H. Fahey, 83, passed away June 14, 2020.
Dan was born in New York City, New York and was a Fordham University graduate. He had a very successful career as banker, retiring from Bank of America as a Vice-President in Portfolio Management. He retired to Virginia Beach to be near his family. and was a member of The Church of the Ascension, Virginia Beach. He was an avid sports fan with a special love for NC State and UNC Chapel Hill teams, as well as the NY Yankees.
He is preceded in death by his father William Fahey, his mother Emily Glynn Fahey, and his brother William Fahey. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edith Lintz Fahey of Virginia Beach, his two children Jeffrey Fahey and wife Laura of Virginia Beach, Jennifer Fahey and husband Paul of Norfolk, VA, and three grandchildren, Daniel, Madelyn, and Coda; sister-in-law Constance Fahey, and two nieces Jean and Colleen.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater, 120 S. Lynnhaven Road, Suite 200, Virginia Beach VA 23452 or the Virginia Beach SPCA, 3040 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.