1/1
Daniel James DePriest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel James DePriest, 50, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 4, 2020.

Daniel worked hard and played harder. He was a generous free-spirit.

Born in Virginia, he attended Frank W. Cox High School. For the last 15 years, he worked overseas supporting our troops as a military contractor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Carl W. DePriest. Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Ann DePriest; step-father, Dennis Powell; two brothers, Jeffery DePriest and Michael DePriest; step-sister, Brooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Saturday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved