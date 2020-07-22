Daniel James DePriest, 50, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on July 4, 2020.
Daniel worked hard and played harder. He was a generous free-spirit.
Born in Virginia, he attended Frank W. Cox High School. For the last 15 years, he worked overseas supporting our troops as a military contractor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Carl W. DePriest. Left to cherish his memory: his mother, Ann DePriest; step-father, Dennis Powell; two brothers, Jeffery DePriest and Michael DePriest; step-sister, Brooke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Saturday, July 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com